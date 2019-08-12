Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding Maintained by Cim Llc; Tradewinds Capital Management Has Decreased Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $431,642; Market Value Rose

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $95.59. About 2.25 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 359,694 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,647 shares to 1,134 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.14 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.