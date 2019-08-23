Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding Maintained by Cim Llc; Archon Capital Management Increases Holding in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 121,286 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 347,047 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Cyberark Bulls Share Takeaways From Q1 Print – Benzinga” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk Software Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Crocs, Skechers, Tandem, CyberArk and Fortinet – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 647 shares to 21,167 shares, valued at $15.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 90,645 shares to 68,729 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viewray Inc by 569,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,671 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Millennium Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). 1.70 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Gru One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 224 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). 16,800 are held by Synovus Financial. 355,093 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Lp. Kbc Nv has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 10,675 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Susquehanna Interest Group Llp owns 694,555 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.19% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 36,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 61,100 shares.