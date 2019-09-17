Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holder Weatherly Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $449,707 as Valuation Rose; Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Holding Upped by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 116,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 956,036 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.25 million, up from 839,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 7.92% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 1.05 million shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 22 Days; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 38,486 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, up from 34,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $101.35. About 527,321 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AERI) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday 9/10 Insider Buying Report: AERI, NKTR – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Durham pharma embarks on $275M financial trade – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 523,840 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 24,209 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Company stated it has 8,427 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 5,100 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 112,470 shares. 6.36 million were reported by Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 800,808 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.01% or 16,744 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo invested 0.01% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Putnam Invests Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Levin Strategies LP reported 0.65% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 930,723 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 29,372 shares.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $836.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 237,872 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $37.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,400 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.40 million activity. On Wednesday, September 4 the insider Foresite Capital Management II – LLC bought $2.14M. ANIDO VICENTE JR also bought $498,953 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) shares.