Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holder Rgm Capital Cut Stake; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Lowered Its Position by $1.41 Million as Valuation Rose

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 5,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 120,054 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.98M, down from 125,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $248.57. About 427,977 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 231,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 724,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.23M, down from 955,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $111.54. About 469,147 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 248,473 shares to 709,440 shares, valued at $86.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

