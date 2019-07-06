Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holder Clarivest Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.95 Million as Stock Rose; As Air Lease (AL) Market Valuation Rose, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $1.32 Million

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 198,204 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 24,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,253 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 82,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 329,393 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Long Is Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 84,724 shares to 91,385 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 127,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 128.49 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

