Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holder Cim Raised Its Stake by $1.25 Million; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Ntv Asset Management Has Trimmed by $326,190 Its Holding

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $181.54. About 7.78 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – Facebook Blocks Hungarian Minister’s `Whites’ vs Migrants Video; 18/05/2018 – In March, allegations surfaced that Cambridge Analytica, hired by Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, improperly used data of 87 million Facebook users; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Logs Text, Call Histories for Some Android Users; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to appear at European Parliament -speaker; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO HAVE NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU; 21/03/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal and outlines steps to protect; 19/03/2018 – Nasdaq-100 Tumbles On Facebook Drop, Just One Component In Positive Territory — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica: Facebook Data From GSR Was Not Used By Us as Part of Services Provided to the Donald Trump Presidential Campaign; 13/04/2018 – Russia to ban Telegram messenger over encryption dispute; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 516,730 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.39 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 647 shares to 21,167 shares, valued at $15.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.