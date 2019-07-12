Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holder Cim Lifted Holding by $1.25 Million as Stock Value Rose; Redwood Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $6.75 Million

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.93. About 324,704 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 13.07 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Bank of America Explores Ethics of AI; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 20/03/2018 – BofA Is Said to Seek Some Margin Loan Sales After Steinhoff Loss; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.88M shares to 14.09M shares, valued at $250.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.83B for 10.37 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.