Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holder Cim Has Upped Position by $1.25 Million as Market Value Rose; Pittenger & Anderson Continues to Hold Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $114.96. About 847,605 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 504.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 69,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 8.70M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR; 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Trust, Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,452 shares. Pitcairn Co reported 22,337 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lord Abbett & Lc owns 718,721 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,628 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.71% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 18,341 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 287,141 shares. King Luther Cap Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bath Savings Co has 0.17% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,540 shares. 53,506 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,736 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.54% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Personal Financial Services stated it has 2,622 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,185 shares to 22,550 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 15,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,600 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 9,905 shares to 9,526 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

