Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holder Cim Has Raised Stake by $1.25 Million as Valuation Rose; Metlife (MET) Market Value Rose While Verity & Verity Has Increased Its Holding

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.71% or $11.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 2.86 million shares traded or 196.46% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 7,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 84,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 76,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 5.96M shares traded or 29.95% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 647 shares to 21,167 shares, valued at $15.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 6,094 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company stated it has 230,540 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.51 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.21% or 759,871 shares. Private Tru Na holds 6,968 shares. Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsr has invested 0.11% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Blume Management Inc invested 2.51% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Hallmark Mgmt Inc accumulated 37,913 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company invested in 0.01% or 21,212 shares. Cim Mangement accumulated 0.24% or 14,447 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.17% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). First Mercantile owns 2,290 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 79,159 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

