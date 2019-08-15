Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holder Cim Has Increased Position; Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Share Price Declined While Overbrook Management Raised Holding

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 13,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The hedge fund held 362,968 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.85M, up from 349,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.01. About 358,721 shares traded or 24.70% up from the average. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 14.6 PCT TO 20.4 CENTS PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 RHP PROPERTIES BUYS 421 HOME SITES IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 16/03/2018 – RHP Properties Acquires 421 Home Sites In Los Angeles County; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $112.71. About 993,009 shares traded or 9.65% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Since March 4, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Comm Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 136,368 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) or 2,500 shares. Veritable LP owns 4,026 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 32,220 shares stake. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited has 3,852 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 0.04% or 9,659 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp has 0.01% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Legg Mason Inc owns 3.53% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 566 shares. 58,500 were reported by Capwealth Lc. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors Inc holds 0% or 5,914 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group holds 0% or 4,588 shares. 20,387 are held by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus owns 4,700 shares.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 9,905 shares to 9,526 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.