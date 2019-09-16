Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holder Bluestein R H & Company Has Increased Holding; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Valuation Rose, Holder Joho Capital Trimmed by $750,300 Its Position

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 12,362 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 16,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $192.55. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 142.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 10,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $101.35. About 527,321 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 104,089 shares to 1,777 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 26,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,029 shares, and cut its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC).

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of June 21st Options Trading For CyberArk Software (CYBR) – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why CyberArk Stock Sank Today – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyberArk (CYBR) Up 5.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Palo Alto Networks (PANW) a Strong Sell? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. Shares for $4.65M were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21M for 30.09 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Victory Cap Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 27,250 shares. Dupont Management Corporation invested in 0.43% or 102,403 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Com invested 1.25% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cibc Asset Management invested in 27,668 shares. Enterprise Finance Services invested in 92 shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has invested 0.17% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Carmignac Gestion invested in 0% or 1,820 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 38,654 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 2.53% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Dorsey And Whitney Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Northern Tru holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3.70M shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 26,600 shares. Melvin Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.26% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 675,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 152 shares.