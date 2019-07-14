CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Forms $133.38 Double Top; Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust (ETX)’s Sentiment Is 0.85

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust (ETX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 11 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 13 sold and decreased their stakes in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.60 million shares, up from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) formed double top with $138.72 target or 4.00% above today's $133.38 share price. CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) has $5.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 561,612 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, May 15 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14600 target in Wednesday, May 15 report.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40 million for 133.38 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust for 72,000 shares. Usca Ria Llc owns 104,902 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.06% invested in the company for 53,412 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Private Advisor Group Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 39,745 shares.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $226.45 million. It invests in the fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 11,486 shares traded. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) has risen 5.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.24% the S&P500.