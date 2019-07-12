CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Forms $131.65 Double Top; Torchmark (TMK) Has 1.06 Sentiment

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) formed double top with $139.55 target or 6.00% above today’s $131.65 share price. CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) has $4.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 529,242 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c

Torchmark Corp (TMK) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 166 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 156 sold and reduced their positions in Torchmark Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 80.93 million shares, down from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Torchmark Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 132 Increased: 117 New Position: 49.

Barbara Oil Co. holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation for 67,500 shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 918,554 shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prospector Partners Llc has 2.82% invested in the company for 227,250 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Financial Corp has invested 1.67% in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc., a Alabama-based fund reported 178,967 shares.

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.51 per share. TMK’s profit will be $183.50 million for 13.89 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.61% EPS growth.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $10.20 billion. It operates through Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Annuities divisions. It has a 14.67 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers life insurance products, including traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40 million for 131.65 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.