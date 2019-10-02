CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) EPS Estimated At $0.21; Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Shorts Down By 3%

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) had a decrease of 3% in short interest. CLRB’s SI was 390,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3% from 402,800 shares previously. With 455,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s short sellers to cover CLRB’s short positions. The SI to Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s float is 8.38%. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.85. About 87,090 shares traded. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) has declined 36.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CLRB News: 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Highlighting Uptake and Enhanced Anti-Tumor Effects of Cellectar’s CLR 131 in Head and Neck Cancer Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Cellectar Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering CLR 131 Use in Multiple Myeloma; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cellectar BioSciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLRB); 17/04/2018 – Cellectar Presents Preclinical Data at AACR Annual Meeting Demonstrating Efficacy of Fractionated Injections of CLR 131 in Mult; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Highlighting Uptake and Enhanced Anti-Tumor Effects of Cellectar’s CLR 131 in Head and Neck Cancer Presente; 19/03/2018 – Cellectar Biosciences Granted Orphan Drug Designation for CLR 131 to Treat Neuroblastoma; 06/03/2018 Cellectar Biosciences: This May Have Positive Read-Through for CLR 131; 16/04/2018 – Cellectar Presents Preclinical Data at AACR Annual Meeting Demonstrating the Ability of its PDCs to Selectively Target a Broad; 09/05/2018 – Cellectar Biosciences: Granted Orphan Drug Designation for CLR 131 to Treat Rhabdomyosarcoma; 16/04/2018 – Cellectar Presents Preclinical Data at AACR Annual Meeting Demonstrating the Ability of its PDCs to Selectively Target a Broad Range of Tumor Cells

Analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report $0.21 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 32.26% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. CYBR’s profit would be $7.90M giving it 119.19 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s analysts see -43.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 368,411 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Among 2 analysts covering Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cellectar Biosciences has $1100 highest and $600 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is 359.46% above currents $1.85 stock price. Cellectar Biosciences had 4 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company has market cap of $17.38 million. The firm offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Among 6 analysts covering CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CyberArk Software has $15500 highest and $122 lowest target. $140.50’s average target is 40.33% above currents $100.12 stock price. CyberArk Software had 10 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) rating on Thursday, August 8. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, May 6. Mizuho maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on Wednesday, May 15 with “Buy” rating.

