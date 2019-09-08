CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software Ltd. 123 10.63 N/A 1.45 96.04 SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 24 7.59 N/A -0.01 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 8.3% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CyberArk Software Ltd. Its rival SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 7 2.78 SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CyberArk Software Ltd. has an average target price of $137.22, and a 20.68% upside potential. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average target price and a 52.31% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than CyberArk Software Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CyberArk Software Ltd. and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.6% and 88.5% respectively. About 1.85% of CyberArk Software Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberArk Software Ltd. -4.13% 9% 9.35% 59.85% 126.82% 87.32% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. -4% 5.65% -23.46% -23.93% -14.96% -10%

For the past year CyberArk Software Ltd. has 87.32% stronger performance while SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has -10% weaker performance.

CyberArk Software Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.