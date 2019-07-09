CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) and LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Comparing side by side

As Business Software & Services businesses, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) and LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software Ltd. 110 12.95 N/A 1.26 99.94 LivePerson Inc. 26 7.14 N/A -0.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CyberArk Software Ltd. and LivePerson Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CyberArk Software Ltd. and LivePerson Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software Ltd. 0.00% 11.2% 7.8% LivePerson Inc. 0.00% -23.7% -12.4%

Risk & Volatility

CyberArk Software Ltd. has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. LivePerson Inc. has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CyberArk Software Ltd. Its rival LivePerson Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LivePerson Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered CyberArk Software Ltd. and LivePerson Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 7 2.78 LivePerson Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

The upside potential is 8.23% for CyberArk Software Ltd. with consensus price target of $136.89. Meanwhile, LivePerson Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 16.24%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that LivePerson Inc. seems more appealing than CyberArk Software Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CyberArk Software Ltd. and LivePerson Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.3% and 80.4%. Insiders owned 1.85% of CyberArk Software Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of LivePerson Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberArk Software Ltd. -1.75% 3.47% 46.01% 63.09% 116.48% 70.11% LivePerson Inc. 1.63% -2.28% 13.41% 36.59% 58.46% 52.49%

For the past year CyberArk Software Ltd. has stronger performance than LivePerson Inc.

Summary

CyberArk Software Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors LivePerson Inc.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.