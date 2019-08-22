CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Business Software & Services company, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of CyberArk Software Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand CyberArk Software Ltd. has 1.85% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has CyberArk Software Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software Ltd. 0.00% 12.10% 8.30% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares CyberArk Software Ltd. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software Ltd. N/A 122 96.04 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

CyberArk Software Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio CyberArk Software Ltd. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CyberArk Software Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 7 2.78 Industry Average 1.33 1.55 3.08 2.64

$137.22 is the average price target of CyberArk Software Ltd., with a potential upside of 16.52%. The rivals have a potential upside of 29.99%. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CyberArk Software Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberArk Software Ltd. -4.13% 9% 9.35% 59.85% 126.82% 87.32% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year CyberArk Software Ltd. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CyberArk Software Ltd. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s rivals have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. CyberArk Software Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CyberArk Software Ltd.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

CyberArk Software Ltd. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s rivals are 6.97% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

CyberArk Software Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.