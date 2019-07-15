CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; Astec Industries (ASTE) Sentiment Is 1.29

Analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 38.89% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. CYBR’s profit would be $9.40M giving it 141.47 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.07% or $8.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.47. About 2.35 million shares traded or 166.98% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M

Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 72 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 56 sold and decreased equity positions in Astec Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 20.51 million shares, up from 20.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Astec Industries Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 41 Increased: 47 New Position: 25.

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $122 target. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, May 15.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.32 billion. The firm offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. It has a 97.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About 162,449 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) has declined 44.16% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets equipment and components primarily for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, gas and oil, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $709.26 million. The Company’s Infrastructure Group segment offers asphalt and wood pellet plants, and related components; asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment; and commercial pavers. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Aggregate and Mining Group segment provides aggregate processing and mining equipment; crushers, portable plants, sand classifying and washing equipment, and conveying equipment; mobile screening plants, portable and stationary structures, and vibrating screens; aggregate and ore processing equipment; rock breaking systems, processing equipment, and utility vehicles; and bulk material handling systems and minerals processing equipment.