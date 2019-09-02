Cyberark Software (CYBR) Shareholder Connors Investor Services Decreased Its Holding by $1.12 Million; Holder Baxter Bros Boosted Boeing (BA) Position

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 9,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 26,288 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 35,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 492,094 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont by 7,758 shares to 172,707 shares, valued at $9.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 19,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.89 million for 133.74 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

