Cyberark Software (CYBR) Shareholder Connors Investor Services Cut Its Holding by $1.12 Million as Share Price Rose; Farr Miller & Washington Decreased Its Stake in O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) by $381,792 as Shares Declined

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 4,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $385.21. About 414,871 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 9,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,288 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 35,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.72. About 591,099 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12M for 20.53 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 256,641 shares to 737,304 shares, valued at $34.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 12,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Retail Bank De reported 25,344 shares. 1,060 were accumulated by Sequoia Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability. Bp Public Limited Company accumulated 0.13% or 8,400 shares. Westpac Corp has 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 21,767 shares. 137,177 were reported by Franklin Inc. Fjarde Ap holds 0.13% or 27,316 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr Inc has invested 0.13% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Cleararc Capital invested in 0.14% or 1,882 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs owns 78,369 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amer Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Vanguard Inc accumulated 5.93 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.08% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 17,700 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 14,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 1,245 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Savings Bank & Com stated it has 6,397 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. 1,500 shares were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D, worth $563,880. On Tuesday, February 12 HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 50,000 shares. SHAW JEFF M also sold $1.36M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 129.72 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,796 shares to 56,661 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxonmobil (NYSE:XOM) by 19,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB).