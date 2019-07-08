Cyberark Software (CYBR) Holder Granahan Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $364,616 as Stock Value Rose; Trian Fund Management LP Cut Position in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by $338.04 Million

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,298 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, down from 47,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $125.97. About 341,665 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 5.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 23.18M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55B, down from 28.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 699,109 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 125.97 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubspot (NYSE:HUBS) by 21,921 shares to 66,149 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharma Svcs (NYSE:WST) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. The insider CHARLTON ROBERT S sold 22,321 shares worth $1.47 million.

