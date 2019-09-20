Cyberark Software (CYBR) Holder American Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Swedbank Has Lifted Stake by $5.36 Million

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 86,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 844,189 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.92 million, down from 930,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 132,656 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN

Swedbank increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 27,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 646,297 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.72 million, up from 618,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 308,868 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings by 40,051 shares to 175,414 shares, valued at $328.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 805,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,339 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.95 million for 126.76 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4,723 shares to 393,020 shares, valued at $52.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 25,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT).