Cyberark LTD (CYBR) Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Perrigo Company Plc (PRGO) Holder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Cut Stake as Stock Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Ltd. (CYBR) by 91.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 20,033 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, up from 10,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.33. About 633,007 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Perrigo Company Plc (PRGO) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 37,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 3.24M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.13 million, down from 3.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Perrigo Company Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 753,761 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC PROAIR IN 4Q; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.0 BLN TO $5.1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO FINAL FDA OK FOR EQUIV MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM ER TABLETS; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Doesn’t Expect to Meet Goal of Launching Generic of ProAir in 4Q; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.45; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Sernivo® Spray, 0.05%; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC SERNIVO SPRAY

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Okta: The Missed Signs And Other Signals – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CyberArk +7.7% on beats, upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “How Palo Alto Networks Is Lifting the Cybersecurity Industry – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Good Is CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $141.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Impinj Inc. by 26,761 shares to 95,885 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 1.15M shares to 5.29 million shares, valued at $321.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 186,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starboard cuts Perrigo stake under 5% – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Perrigo down 9% premarket on $843M IRS bill – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Perrigo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.59, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold PRGO shares while 89 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 114.64 million shares or 1.86% more from 112.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 16,427 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 75,394 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 6,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt holds 0.13% or 410,249 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Clal Insur Enterp Holdg Ltd invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Fruth Invest Management has 0.08% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.01% or 58,347 shares. 905 are held by Captrust Financial. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt owns 7,750 shares. 5,447 were accumulated by Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 30,492 shares. 12,500 were reported by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.93 million shares.