Cyber (CYBR) Share Value Rose While Lazard Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; At&T (T) Holding Upped by National Asset Management Inc

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyber (CYBR) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 125,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 251,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.90M, down from 376,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cyber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $103.33. About 1.74 million shares traded or 131.37% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 28,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 256,687 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 228,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 43.69M shares traded or 48.90% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.80M for 123.01 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grainger W W In (NYSE:GWW) by 7,423 shares to 177,915 shares, valued at $53.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd Adr (NYSE:WIT) by 433,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishr Msci Eafe (EFA).

