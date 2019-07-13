Cyanotech (CYAN) Reaches $2.75 Yearly Low; NBG Radio Network (VVR)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

The stock of Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.50 target or 9.00% below today’s $2.75 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $16.20M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $2.50 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.46M less. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 6,116 shares traded or 139.47% up from the average. Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) has declined 27.42% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CYAN News: 13/04/2018 – CYANOTECH CORP – DURING RE-INOCULATION PROCESS, WHICH CO EXPECTS TO BE COMPLETED BY MID-MAY, CO WILL NOT BE ABLE TO HARVEST ANY NEW SPIRULINA; 13/04/2018 CYANOTECH CORP – UNDERTAKEN RE-INOCULATION OF SPIRULINA PONDS WHICH CO BELIEVE WILL ALLOW TO CORRECT NUTRIENT LEVELS & STABILIZE PRODUCTION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cyanotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYAN)

NBG Radio Network Inc (VVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 40 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 32 sold and decreased equity positions in NBG Radio Network Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 70.79 million shares, up from 67.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding NBG Radio Network Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 21 Increased: 25 New Position: 15.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 10.56% of its portfolio in Invesco Senior Income Trust for 2.89 million shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 18.82 million shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 2.49% invested in the company for 9.01 million shares. The California-based Beach Point Capital Management Lp has invested 0.97% in the stock. Camelot Portfolios Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 494,178 shares.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $763.35 million. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 29.86 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 170,248 shares traded. Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) has declined 2.73% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invesco Senior Income Trust declares $0.0230 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Invesco Advisers Announces Plan for Tender Offers for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Invesco High Income Trust II and Invesco Senior Income Trust – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Saba Forces Invesco Tenders – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Invesco Van Kampen Senior Income Trust: A Good Way To Benefit From Higher Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. leveraged loan funds’ outflows continue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold Cyanotech Corporation shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 761,891 shares or 1.74% less from 775,411 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Coastline holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) for 82,400 shares. Finemark Bancorp owns 57,654 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN). Hightower Advsr Llc owns 29,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Renaissance Tech has invested 0% in Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN). Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) for 402,705 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 2,449 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN). Morgan Stanley owns 20,337 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) for 1,429 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN).