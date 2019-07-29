Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.49 N/A -0.55 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cyanotech Corporation and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.3. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 90.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has 6.95% stronger performance while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.