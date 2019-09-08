Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Both Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 48 21.37 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cyanotech Corporation and REGENXBIO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Risk and Volatility

Cyanotech Corporation has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. REGENXBIO Inc. on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation are 1.5 and 0.3. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 14.2 and 14.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cyanotech Corporation and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, REGENXBIO Inc.’s consensus target price is $37, while its potential upside is 16.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyanotech Corporation and REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.6% and 89.1% respectively. About 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance while REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.