Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.49 N/A -0.62 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cyanotech Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cyanotech Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.8 beta indicates that Cyanotech Corporation is 20.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta and it is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation are 1.5 and 0.3. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 10.1 and 10.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cyanotech Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 143.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. About 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation was less bearish than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.