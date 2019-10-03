Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ophthotech Corporation (:)

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 2 0.00 4.15M -0.62 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cyanotech Corporation and Ophthotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Ophthotech Corporation (:)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 168,288,726.68% -22.5% -12.2% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.61% are Ophthotech Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.