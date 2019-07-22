Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.50 N/A -0.55 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cyanotech Corporation and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cyanotech Corporation and Kura Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cyanotech Corporation has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kura Oncology Inc.’s 2.65 beta is the reason why it is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation are 1.8 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Cyanotech Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Comparatively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 11.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.