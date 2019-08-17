Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.45 N/A -0.62 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cyanotech Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyanotech Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cyanotech Corporation is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cyanotech Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s potential upside is 150.00% and its consensus price target is $22.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyanotech Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.6% and 79.5% respectively. About 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation was less bearish than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.