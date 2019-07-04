Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.56 N/A -0.55 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 322.06 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyanotech Corporation and Geron Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.82 beta indicates that Cyanotech Corporation is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Geron Corporation has beta of 2.9 which is 190.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and has 24.9 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cyanotech Corporation and Geron Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Geron Corporation is $3.5, which is potential 148.23% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 32.5% of Geron Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.48% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation was less bullish than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.