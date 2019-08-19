Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.45 N/A -0.62 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyanotech Corporation and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyanotech Corporation and Genmab A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cyanotech Corporation and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Genmab A/S is $23, which is potential 14.83% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors. Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Cyanotech Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.