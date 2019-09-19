Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.46 N/A -0.62 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyanotech Corporation and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyanotech Corporation and Genfit SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cyanotech Corporation and Genfit SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 average target price and a 223.60% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyanotech Corporation and Genfit SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.6% and 0%. 2.7% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.