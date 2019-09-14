Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

This is a contrast between Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyanotech Corporation and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cyanotech Corporation is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.8. Enochian Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 0.09 beta which makes it 91.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation. Its rival Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyanotech Corporation and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.6% and 2.4% respectively. About 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has 64.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has stronger performance than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats Enochian Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.