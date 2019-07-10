Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

This is a contrast between Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.54 N/A -0.55 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyanotech Corporation and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cyanotech Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.82. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 72.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has 6.95% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.