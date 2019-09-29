Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

This is a contrast between Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 2 0.00 4.15M -0.62 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 13.66M -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyanotech Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyanotech Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 168,575,838.82% -22.5% -12.2% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 280,746,464.98% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation was less bearish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.