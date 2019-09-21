Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.45 N/A -0.62 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyanotech Corporation and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cyanotech Corporation and Cronos Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Cronos Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.75 consensus price target and a 91.93% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Cronos Group Inc. has 48.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend while Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.