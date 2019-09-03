Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.46 N/A -0.62 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 13.06 N/A -0.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.8 beta indicates that Cyanotech Corporation is 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Codexis Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Codexis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Codexis Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 60.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyanotech Corporation and Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.6% and 92.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend while Codexis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.