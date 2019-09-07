Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyanotech Corporation and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cyanotech Corporation’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation. Its rival CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.5 and 21.5 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Competitively, 41.36% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation was less bearish than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.