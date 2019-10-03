Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

We are comparing Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 2 0.00 4.15M -0.62 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.21 16.88M -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyanotech Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 168,486,866.14% -22.5% -12.2% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 2,156,361,778.23% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation. Its rival Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cyanotech Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential upside of 920.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Cyanotech Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.