Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Comparing side by side

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.46 N/A -0.62 0.00 XOMA Corporation 16 13.48 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyanotech Corporation and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cyanotech Corporation has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. XOMA Corporation has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. XOMA Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cyanotech Corporation and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, XOMA Corporation’s potential upside is 44.20% and its consensus price target is $26.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyanotech Corporation and XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.6% and 52.8% respectively. About 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, XOMA Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance while XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.