Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Comparing side by side

Since Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.49 N/A -0.55 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyanotech Corporation and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cyanotech Corporation and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cyanotech Corporation’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.33 beta.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyanotech Corporation and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.1% and 13.2%. Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has 6.95% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.