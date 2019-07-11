Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Contrasting side by side

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.55 N/A -0.55 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 142.50 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyanotech Corporation and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cyanotech Corporation’s 0.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cyanotech Corporation and Revance Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Revance Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41.75 consensus price target and a 238.06% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has 6.95% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.