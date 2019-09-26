Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.44 N/A -0.62 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.19 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cyanotech Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cyanotech Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cyanotech Corporation is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Cyanotech Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cyanotech Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $2, which is potential 177.78% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.