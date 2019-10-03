Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 2 0.00 4.15M -0.62 0.00 Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 14.76M -1.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyanotech Corporation and Motif Bio plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyanotech Corporation and Motif Bio plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 168,486,866.14% -22.5% -12.2% Motif Bio plc 2,479,005,710.45% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyanotech Corporation and Motif Bio plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.6% and 6.46%. 2.7% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has stronger performance than Motif Bio plc

Summary

Motif Bio plc beats Cyanotech Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.