Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) Comparing side by side

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.49 N/A -0.55 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyanotech Corporation and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -245.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyanotech Corporation and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.1% and 10.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2.61% -15.59% -28.31% -59.11% -89.81% -32.03%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has 6.95% stronger performance while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.03% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.