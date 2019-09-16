Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparison side by side

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyanotech Corporation and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cyanotech Corporation and Genfit SA’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cyanotech Corporation and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 average price target and a 216.53% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. 2.7% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation was less bearish than Genfit SA.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Genfit SA beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.