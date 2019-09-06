Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Comparison side by side

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyanotech Corporation and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyanotech Corporation and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.8 shows that Cyanotech Corporation is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cyanotech Corporation and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus target price is $15.5, while its potential upside is 119.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has weaker performance than Cyanotech Corporation

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.