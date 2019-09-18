Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.46 N/A -0.62 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.60 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyanotech Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cyanotech Corporation’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cyanotech Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 177.78% and its average price target is $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation was less bearish than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.